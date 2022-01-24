[Behind the Wheel] Polestar 2, simple but powerful

Polestar Korea launches its performance and design driven electric car Polestar 2. (Polestar Korea)

The Polestar 2, the first Polestar car to hit the Korean roads, is a performance-driven car, living up to the reputation of the Swedish carmaker that was once Volvo’s racing skunkworks.



With the new model, Polestar aims to compete head-on with the Tesla Model 3, the world’s most popular plug-in EV in 2020.



At first sight, one can easily grasp that Polestar 2 displays Scandinavian aesthetics: clean and simple lines and functionality without sacrificing beauty.



It has a clean-cut fastback body with a panoramic roof that makes the car look even more spacious.



During a test drive of Polestar 2’s Long Range Dual Motor version, on a 48-kilometer route from Seocho in Seoul to Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, one could easily notice that Polestar tried to make driving an EV easier for first timers.



For instance, the carmaker applied frameless side mirrors instead of digital side mirrors like those in most newly launched electric cars which could take time to get used to.



Unlike Tesla’s electric cars, with which regenerative braking cannot be adjusted to driver’s taste, someone who is used to driving combustion engine cars could adjust Polestar 2's level of regenerative braking down to one from three different levels.



The Polestar 2’s creep driving function could also be turned off and on by the driver.



It definitely offered a quieter driving experience than Tesla Model 3, but road noise did seep into the car a bit more than the Tesla models.





Polestar 2 is the first EV in S. Korea to be equipped with Tmap infotainment system. (Polestar Korea)