National

Prosecution probing allegations Yoon refused raid on religious sect as prosecution chief

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 11:50       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 11:50

The undated file photo shows the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Prosecutors have opened a probe into allegations that main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, while serving as prosecutor general, refused to conduct a raid on a religious sect accused of spreading COVID-19 following advice from a shamanic adviser, sources said Monday.

The Segye Times daily carried a report on the allegations last week, saying Yoon refused to carry out a prosecution search into the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in February 2020 over quarantine violations, upon a recommendation from the shamanic adviser.

The ruling Democratic Party has since filed accusations against Yoon with the prosecution on charges of dereliction of duties and abuse of power to obstruct a prosecution investigation into Shincheonji.

A public affairs investigation bureau at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has taken the charge of the probe against Yoon of the People Power Party, the legal sources said. (Yonhap)

