Woori, Shinhan chiefs pledge to achieve customer centricity

Woori Bank CEO Kwon Kwang-seok speaks at the firm’s 2022 business strategy meeting held online and on the metaverse, Friday. (Woori Bank)

Chiefs of South Korea’s Woori Bank and Shinhan Bank vowed to pursue customer-centric changes as a key goal for this year, the firms said Sunday.



Woori Bank CEO Kwon Kwang-seok asked his employees to cooperate with the firm’s transition into a “customer-centric financial platform,” at a business strategy meeting held on both Zoom and via the metaverse.



“The timeless solution toward success for businesses has always been the customers,” Kwon said at the intracompany meeting.



To boost the transition, the firm seeks to bolster its control over its financial platforms, further develop its main businesses and expand sustainable cornerstones for business.



Kwon stressed the need to quicken the pace of digital transition for its businesses in order to set new records.



Friday’s meeting also involved an opportunity for 123 millennial and Generation Z employees to talk with the company’s ranking officials. The firm said the event was held in line with the bank’s 123rd anniversary.



Shinhan Bank CEO Jin Ok-dong speaks at the firm’s 2022 business strategy meeting held at SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul and streamed via YouTube on Friday. (Shinhan Bank)