3 members of iKON test positive for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 23, 2022 - 14:09       Updated : Jan 23, 2022 - 14:09

This undated photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band iKON. (YG Entertainment)
This undated photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band iKON. (YG Entertainment)
Three members of K-pop boy band iKON have tested positive for the coronavirus, their agency said Sunday.

Kim Jin-hwan, Song Yun-heong and Kim Dong-hyuk were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 after showing cold symptoms the previous day, according to YG Entertainment.

The other three members -- Bobby, Koo Jun-hoe and Jung Chan-woo -- have tested negative, it added.

"We will fully cooperate with the health authorities' investigation and take all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the company said in a statement. "We will provide all necessary support to protect the health and safety of our artists." (Yonhap)

