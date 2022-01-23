3 members of iKON test positive for COVID-19

This undated photo, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop boy band iKON. (YG Entertainment)

Three members of K-pop boy band iKON have tested positive for the coronavirus, their agency said Sunday.



Kim Jin-hwan, Song Yun-heong and Kim Dong-hyuk were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 after showing cold symptoms the previous day, according to YG Entertainment.



The other three members -- Bobby, Koo Jun-hoe and Jung Chan-woo -- have tested negative, it added.



"We will fully cooperate with the health authorities' investigation and take all measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the company said in a statement. "We will provide all necessary support to protect the health and safety of our artists." (Yonhap)