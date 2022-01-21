 Back To Top
Business

Lotte acquires Ministop's S. Korean operations

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 21, 2022 - 17:10       Updated : Jan 21, 2022 - 17:10
Logo of Ministop
Logo of Ministop
Lotte Corp., the holding company of South Korean retail giant Lotte Group, said Friday it has acquired an entire stake of Ministop Korea Co. for 313.37 billion won ($263 million).

Under the deal, Lotte will take over 2,600 Ministop convenience store outlets across the country and 12 logistics centers to strengthen its retail business, the company said in a statement.

Lotte operates the country's biggest department store chain and the second-biggest large discount store chain in terms of sales.

Ministop is an affiliate of Japanese retailer Aeon Group and opened its first Korea convenience store outlet in South Korea in 1990. (Yonhap)
