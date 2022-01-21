 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

Premium sneaker exhibition ‘Neck Breakers’ held at Hoard Gallery

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Jan 21, 2022 - 17:08       Updated : Jan 21, 2022 - 17:13
Sneakers displayed for “Neck Breakers” exhibition at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. (Hoard Gallery)
Sneakers displayed for “Neck Breakers” exhibition at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. (Hoard Gallery)
An exhibition that features trends of premium and unique sneakers titled “Neck Breakers” is being held at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.

The exhibition will run through Sunday.

It displays various valuable sneakers including Michael Jordan’s Nike shoes, Kanye West’s Adidas shoes and also sneakers that were considered futuristic in the films of the ‘80s.

The exhibition also features some behind stories related to sneaker companies and celebrities’ partnership contracts. The organizer highlighted that audiences can find out why Kanye West left Nike and signed a partnership deal with Adidas.

Off-White Air Jordan 1 launched by Nike with late Virgil Abloh is also displayed in the gallery.

The title of the exhibition “Neck Breaker” is a term used to call fancy and expensive shoes which can make everyone drop their neck to look at them.
 
Off-White Air Jordan 1 launched by Nike with late Virgil Abloh displayed for “Neck Breakers” exhibition at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. (Hoard Gallery)
Off-White Air Jordan 1 launched by Nike with late Virgil Abloh displayed for “Neck Breakers” exhibition at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. (Hoard Gallery)
The event is being held by Stackhouse, a company that has been organizing diverse sneaker-related offline events in Korea since 2017. GQ Korea Sneakers columnist Kim Eun-soo also took part in the event as the curator.

Admission is free.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114