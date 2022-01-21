Premium sneaker exhibition ‘Neck Breakers’ held at Hoard Gallery

Sneakers displayed for “Neck Breakers” exhibition at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. (Hoard Gallery)

An exhibition that features trends of premium and unique sneakers titled “Neck Breakers” is being held at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul.



The exhibition will run through Sunday.



It displays various valuable sneakers including Michael Jordan’s Nike shoes, Kanye West’s Adidas shoes and also sneakers that were considered futuristic in the films of the ‘80s.



The exhibition also features some behind stories related to sneaker companies and celebrities’ partnership contracts. The organizer highlighted that audiences can find out why Kanye West left Nike and signed a partnership deal with Adidas.



Off-White Air Jordan 1 launched by Nike with late Virgil Abloh is also displayed in the gallery.



The title of the exhibition “Neck Breaker” is a term used to call fancy and expensive shoes which can make everyone drop their neck to look at them.



Off-White Air Jordan 1 launched by Nike with late Virgil Abloh displayed for “Neck Breakers” exhibition at Hoard Gallery in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. (Hoard Gallery)