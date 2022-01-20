 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Worker killed in POSCO steel mill accident

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 20, 2022 - 22:11       Updated : Jan 20, 2022 - 22:11

Posco headquarter (Posco)
Posco headquarter (Posco)

A worker died at a plant of South Korea‘s top steelmaker POSCO on Thursday after being hit by a coal-moving vehicle, police said.

The 38-year-old worker, affiliated with a service provider for the company, was run over by a vehicle charging coal at a POSCO steel mill in the southeastern city of Pohang at around 9:47 a.m. while on duty.

He was sent to a nearby hospital, but pronounced dead, according to the Pohang Nambu Police Station and the company.

“I offer my deepest apologies to the victim and the bereaved family,” POSCO CEO Choi Jeong-woo said in a statement.

The company is trying to establish the exact cause of the accident, and will fully cooperate with the authorities for investigation, Choi said, vowing utmost efforts for follow-up measures to prevent any similar incidents.

POSCO has come under criticism over a series of deadly workplace accidents. Over the past three years, a total of eight workers have been killed on duty, including Thursday’s case.

Last year, the government conducted a special inspection into the steelmaker, and imposed a fine of around 440 million won ($369,592) for 225 legal violations.

Starting next week, a new industrial accident punishment law will go info effect, under which owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won in the event of serious workplace accidents. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114