 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Lotte Confectionery to invest W34b in Choco Pie production in Russia

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Jan 20, 2022 - 16:27       Updated : Jan 20, 2022 - 17:22

Lotte Choco Pie (Lotte Confectionery)
Lotte Choco Pie (Lotte Confectionery)
Lotte Confectionery said Thursday it will invest 34 billion won ($28.5 million) in its Russian subsidiary, Lotte KF RUS, looking to scale up the local production of its popular Choco Pie chocolate cakes in the country.

The Koreans’ staple chocolate snack enjoys nation-wide popularity in Russia, as it tapped into the country’s tea culture that pairs hot beverage with biscuit-type sweets. The pie even serves as a low trans-fat breakfast meal there.

While Orion has been at the fore of the Russian Choco Pie market since its foray in 2003, raking in 105 billion won in sales last year, Lotte is aggressively chasing behind. Lotte‘s Russian arm recorded sales of 50 billion won in the same year, mainly from sales of Choco Pie produced in its factory in Obninsk, Kaluga.

The company has ambitious plans to log no less than 20 percent growth in the Russian market by augmenting its production capacity.

To further propel growth for its flagship product, Lotte recently launched a new marketing campaign that highlights its global Choco Pie slogan “Happy Moments”.

Lotte‘s overseas marketing strategy for Choco Pie stretches from Russia to India and Pakistan.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114