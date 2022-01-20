School girls seek online buddies to help each other starve

Lily Collins star in “To the Bone” (Netflix)

Some young South Koreans, mostly girls, are looking for “pro-anorexia” friends on social media to encourage each other’s dangerous weight loss.



A search with the hashtags #pro-ana on Twitter return a host of tweets, most made apparently by young girls. They announce one’s resolve to fast or seek “pro-ana” buddies.



Pro-ana is a combination of the prefix “pro-,” meaning supporting or approving of, and “ana,” short for anorexia, a life-threatening eating disorder marked by self-starvation with an intense fear of gaining weight.



One tweet uploaded early Jan. 20 with a selfie of a young woman, reads, “So short at just 158 (centimeters.) but weighs 44.4 (kg). Am going to cut it to 41.4 (kg) within a week, or kill myself.”





A screenshot of tweets posted by school girls looking for online friends to encourage each others’ weight loss with attached pictures of their thin body. (Twitter)

Another tweet posted on Jan. 17 says, “Looking for proana buddies for school vacation. Have been browsing (an online proana community) for some time and now I have a (Twitter) account open.”

Some feeds contain screenshots of a mobile fasting application as proof of one’s weight loss regime.



On YouTube, some young Koreans share videos of themselves trying to vomit to get rid of what they just ate.





A screenshot of videos on YouTube showing a schoolgirl’s attempt to vomit after eating. (Courtesy of a YouTuber nicknamed Kangbakbakbakbak)