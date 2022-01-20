 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

Grief of warfare sublimated with music and dance in ‘After War’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jan 23, 2022 - 15:52       Updated : Jan 23, 2022 - 15:52
“After War” (ACC)
“After War” (ACC)

The Asia Culture Center’s international joint creation and production “After War” is to run at the ACC Theater from Jan. 27-30.

With an attempt to study and promote the Asian characteristics of performing arts, the ACC international joint creation and production seeks to provide opportunities for performing artists and producers across the world to come together for exchange and research.

“After War,” inspired by Bao Ninh’s “The Sorrow of War,” winner of the Asian Literature Award in 2018, was developed through the cooperation of the artists and producers from the East and West, Denmark-based theater company Nordisk Teaterlaboratorium-Odin Teatret.

The project revolves around the story of a young man, who feels guilty about murdering many people during the war and talks about the war, struggles, peace and reconciliation.

“We wish the audience to find their own answers about ‘who started the war?’ ‘who is to blame?’ and ‘how can justice be brought to the ones who are left behind?’ after watching the performance,” an ACC official said in a press release Wednesday.

The original soundtrack of Western and Eastern music, symbolic stage props like sunflower seeds and abstract images of video art visually portray the grief and sorrow of war.

Director Elsebeth Banke, a senior producer, actor, dramaturge and director of NTL-OT, has joined hands with Lee Dong-il, the veteran producer who was behind writing and producing many projects, including robotic art performance “Robot Namu,” “Project DMZ 2000,” “Sound Performance of Asem,” “Multimedia Shimchung” and more.

The multinational cast -- Choi Dong-hyuk, Abraham Rademacher, Edward Trouiller, Juraj Benko, Karoline Banke, Lee Young-lan and more -- will use their own languages in “After War,” including Korean, Spanish, English, Danish, French and Slovak.

“Though we are very different, I believe that ‘After War’ has provided a bridge to connect the differences of the East and the West. We were able to learn and understand each other,” director of NTL-OT Per Kap Bech Jensen said in the press release.

“The premiere of a jointly created and produced project ‘After War’ holds a significant meaning amid the COVID-19 pandemic era. We hope to promote more global performing arts projects that are based in Asian characteristics and values,” the ACC press release quoted acting President of ACC Lee Yong-shin as saying.

“After War” welcomes audiences aged 12 and older. Tickets are available at the official website of ACC free of charge.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114