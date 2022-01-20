Hyundai Motor, IonQ team up on next-generation batteries

Hyundai Motor said Thursday it has partnered with US quantum computer firm IonQ to develop next-generation batteries for cars.
The partnership will allow Hyundai to use IonQ’s quantum computers to develop high-performance lithium batteries with better energy efficiency at lower costs.
According to the carmaker, quantum-powered chemistry simulation is expected to significantly enhance the quality of lithium batteries by making improvements to the devices’ charge and discharge cycles, as well as their durability, capacity and safety.
“This creative collaboration with IonQ is expected to provide innovation in the development of basic materials in virtual space for various parts of the future mobility,” said Lim Tae-won, executive vice president and head of Materials Research & Engineering Center at Hyundai Motor Group. “We’re excited to step into the upcoming quantum era and take advantage of the opportunities that await with more effective battery power.”
Researchers anticipate faster processing of complex molecular structures and chemical reactions on quantum computers as they are million times faster than supercomputers.
“We at IonQ believe in our mission to solve the world’s most complex problems through the ongoing development of our quantum computers, and we see global climate change as one such problem that we can help to tackle with quantum chemistry solutions,” said IonQ CEO Peter Chapman.
“Battery efficiency is one of the most promising emerging areas where quantum computing can make a difference. We are thrilled to be working with Hyundai Motor Company on this project to make EVs a primary mode of transportation across the globe.”
Enhancing batteries is considered the key to speeding up the filtration of electric vehicles. The latest partnership is expected to play a crucial role for Hyundai to achieve its EV conversion strategy, under which it aims for an annual 670,000 EV sales.
IonQ, established in Maryland, 2015, went public to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange in October last year, during which it was found to have received investments from Hyundai Motor and its sister carmaker Kia Motors.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)