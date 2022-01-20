[Weekender] Finding peace in winter wonderland

Hikers are seen walking on snow-covered Eorimok Trail on Hallasan, Jeju Island. (Yonhap)

Unlike last winter, South Korea’s high vaccination rate has given people courage to step outside and participate in outdoor activities.



Skiing and snowboarding remain popular choices, but this winter, people are seeking out less extreme activities such as hiking and fishing in search of serenity.



“Just standing on the top of Mount Halla on Jeju Island was a breath of fresh air for me,” said Lee In-ho, a 36-year-old office worker in Seoul. Lee had been delaying the planned hike since January 2020, but his long-awaited plan came to fruition last week.



“I really needed this. I was exhausted from social distancing and needed something to help my life feel normal again,” he added.



Standing at 1,947 meters, Mount Halla, South Korea’s tallest mountain, is one of the hikers’ favorite destinations here. Its summit, a crater lake called Baekrokdam, becomes covered in snow every winter, creating a unique view for visitors.



Visitors who wish to explore Baekrokdam must now make reservations on the Hallasan National Park website (https://visithalla.jeju.go.kr) to use the trails leading up to the summit. The Hallasan National Park Management Office has placed a cap on the number of daily visitors to 1,500 since 2020 in a bid to protect the iconic crater lake.



Many find their inner peace through hiking, but a new kind of winter activity has been catching the eyes of those seeking something fresh –- horseback riding on snow. The activity is relatively new here, with only two known Korean equestrian venues offering it at the moment.



Lee Ji-young, a 32-year-old equestrian, was one of the first to experience the activity provided by a venue in Jeju.



“They provide the services nowadays with skijoring – which is skiing behind a horse – but I didn’t like the skiing part because Jeju’s landscapes were not built for such activity,” Lee said via phone interview on Wednesday.



“The horseback riding itself, however, was a calming experience and as an equestrian, I’m willing to go back and try again.”



Skijoring and horseback riding on snow were recently featured on MBC Every 1‘s reality travel show “Welcome, First Time in Korea?” and according to Lee, it is expected to gain more popularity. But she expressed some concerns as well.



“It’s difficult to find the right venue because the horses need soft snow, not hard ice, to run,” Lee explained.





An ice fishing site at Owolli in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, is packed with visitors catching trout. (Yonhap)