[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Paju Ice Fishing
The annual Paju Trout Festival kicked off Jan. 8 and runs through Feb. 13 at Gangtan Leisure Town in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, though the event has reduced its size to focus only on the ice fishing event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While various programs, including trout catching with bare hands, smelt fishing for children and more, are canceled, visitors can catch a maximum of three salmon and trout through ice fishing.
The ice sledge park is also available for visitors to enjoy.
Admission costs 25,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children.
All activities require masks to be worn and updates can be found at www.pjtf.co.kr
.
Yangju Snow Festival
The Yangju Snow Festival began Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 13 at Jangheung Recreational Forest in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.
In an attempt to share and appreciate the beauty of snow, the festival features various programs, including ice sledding, a snow mountain, a sleigh train, an augmented reality snow experience zone, ice sculptures and more.
Admission costs 12,000 won on weekdays and 15,000 won on weekends, plus there are some additional fees for hands-on programs.
All activities require masks to be worn and visitors are not allowed to eat in event areas.
Updates can be found at www.fes-artvalley.com
.
Daegwallyeong Snow Festival
The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival will run Jan. 21-30 in the Songcheon stream area in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.
The annual festival began in 1993 and over the years has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea.
The event features beautiful snowy hills and activities for both children and adults.
Admission fees have yet to be announced.
More information can be found at www.snowfestival.net
.
Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival
The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 13 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province.
The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-hands fishing and more.
Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experiences can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave.
The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The admission fee is 7,000 won and participation fees vary for individual activities.
More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com
.
Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm
The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm will open its door until March 14 at the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
The event was the first lighting festival in Korea, combining the natural surroundings with splendid lights.
Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing landscape.
The lighting time is scheduled for after sunset and operates until 9 p.m.
While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary by age.
Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr
.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)