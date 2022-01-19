Organica raises W43b from China's CITIC Capital

Ryan Jung wook Hong, founder and chairman of Organic (Organica)

Organica, a plant-based food company based in Korea, has raised an investment of 43 billion won ($36.1 million) from CITIC Capital, a global investment CITIC Capital, a global investment company managing $16 billion worldwide, has invested in Organica, a plant-based food company in Korea, the companies said on Wednesday.



It is the first case of CITIC Capital of China making a direct investment in a Korean company, they added.



CITIC has shown interest in Organica’s vision for sustainability and its plant-based product lines, ranging from clean juices and snacks to ready-made meals, the Seoul-based company said. It aims to gain a global foothold by capitalizing on the external funding it raised from CITIC Capital.





Organica plant-based cleanses Juice (Organica)