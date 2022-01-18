[Graphic News] Seoulites pick infectious diseases as most dangerous health hazard: survey

People in Seoul picked infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, as the most dangerous health hazard they face, followed by fine dust and climate change, a survey showed.
Infectious diseases topped the list of dangerous health and environmental factors with 4.21 points on a 5-point scale in an online survey of 1,000 Seoul residents and 321 experts on public health and the environment, according to the Seoul Research Institute of Public Health and Environment.
Fine dust came in second at 4.02 points, followed by climate change at 3.98 points and harmful chemical substances at 3.97 points. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)