Star producer Kim Tae-ho leaves MBC after 21 years

Television director Kim Tae-ho (MBC)

Kim Tae-ho, the star producer best known for the hit MBC TV show "Infinite Challenge," has left the broadcaster after 21 years.



Monday was the last day of Kim's 21-year-long work for MBC, company officials said Tuesday.



Kim began working for the broadcaster in January 2001. He went on to produce "Infinite Challenge" for 13 years and "Hangout with Yoo," also a hit variety show starring comedian Yoo Jae-suk, from 2019 until recently.



He also produced Netflix's Korean-language series "Foodie and Beardie," featuring singer Rain and comedian Noh Hong-cheol, while working for MBC.



It is not known what Kim will do now, but media reports have said he is preparing to create a new variety show with singer Lee Hyo-ri. (Yonhap)