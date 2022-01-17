 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Finance Minister vows to raise accuracy in tax revenue

By Kim Yon-se
Published : Jan 17, 2022 - 18:12       Updated : Jan 17, 2022 - 18:12
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks during a meeting with reporters at Government Complex Sejong, Monday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki speaks during a meeting with reporters at Government Complex Sejong, Monday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
SEJONG -- Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has expressed his commitment to raising accuracy and transparency in generating figures on tax revenue, reiterating his apology for the government’s excess revenue beyond its earlier estimate.

In his meeting with reporters on Monday, Hong said the Finance Ministry would “focus on raising transparency (in operation and forecast of tax revenue) as well as revising the calculating system.”

If the coming calculation for this year goes beyond the error boundary again, the ministry could choose to form a task force to revamp the overall system, he said.

But he dismissed the rumors that the ministry might disband the division for tax revenue at the Finance Ministry at the current stage for a full-fledged overhaul.

The ministry could be able to easily foster the supplementary budget worth 14 trillion won ($11.7 billion), most of which will be used to support microbusiness owners and the self-employed hit by the pandemic.

“At the Cabinet meeting this week, the bill on the supplementary budget will likely be proposed to the National Assembly next Monday,” he said.

Concerning economic growth, Hong said the ministry “is cautiously expecting that the 2021 GDP growth is estimated to have reached 4 percent (like the ministry’s prediction in December),” adding that it was waiting for the fourth-quarter GDP figures to be released from the Bank of Korea on Jan. 25.

Saying that the ministry still maintains the 2022 growth target of 3.1 percent, he said the ministry “is putting focus on the revised outlook on the global economy from the International Monetary Fund.”

The IMF’s outlook would include its forecast on the Korean economy, said the minister.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114