KT, Shinhan ink cross-shareholding deal to forge digital alliance

South Korea’s No. 2 telecom carrier KT and the nation’s second-largest banking group Shinhan Financial Group said Monday that they have forged a new alliance to spur collaborations on futuristic technologies in a cross-shareholding deal.



Under the deal worth 437.5 billion won ($367 million), KT will acquire a 2.08 percent stake in Shinhan Financial Group, while Shinhan Bank, the group’s banking unit, will in return acquire a 5.46 percent stake in KT.



As the result of the transaction, KT will become one of the key shareholders of Shinhan Group, along with the National Pension Service, BlackRock, BNP Paribas, among others. Shinhan Bank also will become one of KT’s key investors, along with the NPS, NTT DoCoMo.



The companies said the cross-shareholding will enhance business continuity of their strategic partnerships for a total of 23 joint projects in the fields of artificial intelligence, metaverse, nonfungible tokens, big data and robotics.





Shinhan Bank CEO Jin Ok-dong (left) and KT’s management planning chief Park Jong-Ook pose after signing a partnership deal at the bank’s headquarters in central Seoul on Monday. (KT-Shinhan Bank)