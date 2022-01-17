 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Finance chief calls for stern actions against property-related tax evasion

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 17, 2022 - 15:31       Updated : Jan 17, 2022 - 15:31
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (2nd from L) meets the chiefs of four vice-ministerial level agencies under the finance ministry in the administrative city of Sejong on Monday, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki (2nd from L) meets the chiefs of four vice-ministerial level agencies under the finance ministry in the administrative city of Sejong on Monday, in this photo provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called Monday for stern actions against tax evasion related to real estate deals as he renewed the government's commitment to stabilizing the housing market this year.

Hong made the remarks during his meeting with the chiefs of the country's four major agencies under the finance ministry -- the National Tax Service (NTS), the Korea Customs Service, the Public Procurement Service, and Statistics Korea.

"As this year is an important turning point in stabilizing the housing market, the tax agency should take stern actions against tax evasion over property transactions," Hong told NTS chief Kim Dae-ji.

He also called on the agency to continue to delay the payment of some taxes and provide tax-related support to small merchants and businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in a bid to ease their burdens.

Last year, the NTS launched rounds of probes into suspected tax evasion by hundreds of people who sought to take profit from speculative or illegal property transactions following a land speculation scandal involving officials from Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH), the public housing developer.

Hong also called on the customs agency to speed up the customs clearance process for key industrial materials and set up a system that permits quick responses to a short supply of imported goods. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114