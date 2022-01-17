NSC expresses strong regret over N. Korea's latest projectile launch

A view of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

The presidential National Security Council (NSC) expressed strong regret Monday after North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles eastward that marked the North's fourth show of force this month.



The council held an emergency meeting after South Korea's military announced that the North fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the East Sea.



"The standing members of the NSC had an in-depth discussion as the strongly regretful situation continues, with North Korea firing missiles four times in a row this year," Cheong Wa Dae said in a statement.



President Moon Jae-in, who is on a three-nation visit to the Middle East, was briefed about the North's latest launch and instructed his aides to make utmost efforts to ensure stability of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a separate statement.



The NSC members noted that they will redouble efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea to prevent tensions on the Korean Peninsula from increasing further.



The latest launch came just three days after the North launched two suspected short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea that it later claimed to be guided missiles fired by a railway-borne regiment during a firing drill. (Yonhap)