S. Korea and UAE to increase partnership in hydrogen economy

President Moon Jae-in, who is in Dubai for a three-day visit as part of his trip to the Middle East, speaks at a business forum held in Dubai, Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korea will strengthen cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in major technologies related to the hydrogen economy, President Moon Jae-in said Sunday.
The president, who is in Dubai for a three-day visit as part of his trip to the Middle East, made the remark at a business forum attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE.
“Korea and the UAE will expand energy cooperation into the hydrogen sector, a core energy resource in the age of carbon neutrality,“ Moon said.
Moon noted Korea’s technologies in hydrogen-powered cars, hydrogen fueling stations and fuel cells could create synergy with the UAE, which has the potential to produce a so-called blue hydrogen.
At the event, officials from both countries also discussed measures to expand the horizons of energy cooperation between South Korea and the UAE.
Representatives from the government and South Korean firms included Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Moon Sung-wook, Korea National Oil Corporation CEO Kim Dong-dub, the Korea International Trade Association Chairman Koo Ja-yeol, Hyundai Motor CEO Gong Young-woon, SK Gas CEO Yun Byeong-seok, GS Energy CEO Huh Yong-soo and Doosan Fuel Cell CEO Chung Hyung-rak.
Later on Sunday, Moon was scheduled to meet the UAE prime minister and discuss measures to expand strategic partnership in infrastructure, along with efforts to tackle climate change.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)