LG's large-capacity washers beat Whirlpool's in Consumer Reports ratings

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jan 16, 2022 - 16:37       Updated : Jan 16, 2022 - 17:59
LG's large-capacity front-load washing machine WM9000HWA (LG Electronics)
LG's large-capacity front-load washing machine WM9000HWA (LG Electronics)
LG Electronics’ large capacity washing machines topped in a rating by Consumer Reports released a week prior, beating US rival Whirlpool‘s products in performance of washing more clothes at once, according to the industry Sunday.

LG’s front-load washer WM9000HWA, one of the models under its LG Tromm brand, was ranked the highest in Consumer Reports‘ best large-capacity front-loaders rating for 2022. The model features a 147.2-liter capacity and LG’s own TurboWash 2.0 technology so that more laundry could be done in less time than competitors‘ products.

LG’s high-efficiency top-loader was also ranked on top in the segment. Samsung, on the other hand, was ranked No. 1 in best large-capacity agitator top-loaders.

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit member organization founded in 1936, selected Best Large-Capacity Washing Machines of 2022 on Jan. 10. in three categories -- front-loaders, high-efficiency top-loaders and agitator top-loaders.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
