Entertainment

‘Captain Rock Day’ to take place online for three days in February

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 14, 2022 - 19:26       Updated : Jan 14, 2022 - 19:26
Poster image of “Captain Rock Day” (Captain Rock Company)
Poster image of “Captain Rock Day” (Captain Rock Company)
Korean rock musician Han Kyung-rock, a bassist in the legendary punk rock band Crying Nut, will celebrate his birthday with a three-day online concert next month.

The musician will be hosting “2022 Captain Rock Day,” featuring 100 artists. The event will kick off on Feb. 9, but the exact time has yet to be set.

“Captain Rock Day” is an annual event that gathers big-name artists who represent the indie music scene in Hongdae. As the event has grown in size, it has come to be known as one of “the three major Hongdae holidays,” along with Halloween and Christmas Eve.

The first line-up released Friday includes classic rock singer Han Young-ae, Crying Nut, singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon, dance crew Coca N Butter, garage rock band Galaxy Express and Bae Hee Gwan Band.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held at Hongdae’s biggest performing venue MUV Hall. But after the venue shut due to the prolonged pandemic, the annual concert moved online, streaming on Crying Nut’s official YouTube channel last year.

“Although we cannot meet in person, we are together. You are never alone. Let’s sing loud, smile and talk together. ... I’ll spread a happy virus to you all,” Han wrote on his Instagram.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
