S. Korea extends overseas travel advisory through Feb. 13

Flight operations and travelers plunged this year in Incheon Airport. (Yonhap)

South Korea has extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month amid the global spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the foreign ministry said Friday.



In the advisory, people are recommended to cancel or postpone nonessential trips abroad until Feb. 13, while asking those overseas to take measures to prevent exposure to the virus, such as refraining from going to large-scale events.



It was first issued in March 2020 and has been extended every month. (Yonhap)