Max Changmin portrays fear and stress derived from surroundings through ‘Devil’

Max Changmin of boy band TVXQ poses during an online press conference Thursday. (S.M. Entertainment)



Max Changmin of boy band TVXQ became the first artist from S.M. Entertainment to hop onto the January music chart craze with his second mini-album, “Devil.” The album, which dropped Monday evening, touches on the different colors of music.



In a press conference on Thursday, the singer said he embarked on a journey of tunes and melodies while preparing for his new solo while he had been away from music for nearly two years. The musician added that he wanted to musically show that apart from being an idol, soloist Max Changmin is an artist that can sing and perform various genres on stage.



After releasing his first-ever solo album in April 2020, the 33-year-old said he took a leap of faith with his latest release by listing himself as a lyricist for his title track and both the lyricist and composer for his sidetrack “Alien.”



In line with the name of the album, leading the six-track print is titular “Devil,” which the virtuoso described as a “slow-tempo R&B song blended with groovy drum beats, bass riffs backed with a heavy acapella chorus.” He added that the music is a remake version of Swedish artist and producer Alex Runo’s “Devil,” released in 2021.



The singer also said his high notes and adlibs through the three-minute track are what fans and music listeners should keenly listen to.



Talking about how he penned the lyrics, he said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic inspired him. “Many of us are confronting difficulties amid times of trouble, and the stress derived from the pandemic is immense. The title of my song is ‘Devil,’ and the term has a negative connotation. But what I wanted to express through ‘Devil’ is that there‘s a devil that lives inside us,” he said.







(S.M. Entertainment)