[Well-curated weekend] Discover classical music haven, hearty gukbap and film cameras

Music and gallery cafe Revedell, in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

Classical music lovers will find a haven for music listening in Revedell, a music and gallery cafe located in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province.



Fully equipped with state of the art sound systems, including a classic Klangfilm model from Germany with horn-type revedyn baffle, visitors are greeted by a majestic sound upon entering the café.





A small tin bucket is placed at the right side of the main music hall for the visitors drop their music requests. The owner, who also plays the DJ, selects from the requests and if you visit during the less busy hours, all songs that are requested may be played.



There is no cover charge and a beverage per person is suggested. The menu includes coffee, herbal teas, and wine, as well as chips, beef jerky and cheese.



As the sign at the entrance notes, the cafe also functions as a casual gallery. Visitors are free to roam in and outside the building where sketches, paintings and unique art installations can be found.



The building has two floors, and those who wish to sit around or work on a laptop while listening to music can use the top floor with less disturbance.





This unique cafe filled with music and art, opens from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday to Sunday.



Hearty rice soup in Bukchon





Dwaeji -gukbap at ‘An-Am’ in Buckchon-ro, Jongno-gu, central Seoul (Park Yuna/The Korea Herald)

When it comes to winter time soul food, gukbap, or rice soup, is hard to beat. Gukbap -– literally meaning rice and soup -– has long been a staple when Koreans look for something quick and filling, especially at traditional markets.



About a three-minute walk from the Bukchon Hanok Village in Jongno-gu, central Seoul, a cozy restaurant that serves dwaeji gukbap, or pork and rice soup, comforts diners at one of the oldest streets in central Seoul. The restaurant An-Am, which opened in September, is run by Jang Jae-hyeon, a 34-year-old chef with a 12 years of experience in the restaurant business, including Western fine dining establishiments.



Gukbap at An-Am features pork broth that comes with pork neck meat and back ribs. The restaurant’s special oil pressed from pigweeds and cheongyang chili peppers are added to the soup.



Jang has come up with a unique gukbap that can be enjoyed not only by Koreans, but by foreigners who are new to Korean food as well.



“Gukbap can vary with the kind of ingredients in the soup. I have Western restaurant business experience, so I wanted to combine the two different styles as well as offering the level of service that is found at fine dining restaurants,” Jang said.



A cup of Korean traditional liquor brewed from fermented yeast and sticky rice is available with the rice soup.



Travel back in time with film cameras





Film camera store Allycamera in Mapo-gu, western Seoul (Allycamera)

If you want to learn about film cameras, Allycamera in Mapo-gu, western Seoul, is the perfect place to visit.



The store welcomes visitors with its blue-painted walls and eye-catching red door. Once you pass the entrance, you will be mesmerized by the displays of old fashioned cameras.



Allycamera offers various programs, including a film camera workshop for beginners, one-day program, camera lab experience and one-on-one lesson with your own film camera.



Reservations are required and can be made online at Allycamera’s official website. All programs run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost 35,000 won.



The store manager offers advice for those who wish to purchase their own film camera, hoping to take a brief refuge from smartphones and digital cameras.



If you wish to simply browse, you can visit Allystore after 3 p.m.





Film camera store Allycamera in Mapo-gu, western Seoul (Allycamera)