Gangnam's economy 22 times larger than Gangbuk: data

Of Seoul’s 25 districts, Gangnam-gu has the largest economy, with its total output being nearly 22 times the size of the smallest, Gangbuk-gu, data showed Thursday.



According to the Seoul metropolitan government, Gangnam-gu’s gross regional domestic product in 2019 stood at 71.85 trillion won ($6 billion), followed by Jung-gu’s 53.8 trillion, Yeongdeungpo-gu’s 36.1 trillion and Seocho-gu’s 35.6 trillion won. The smallest economy in terms of GRDP was Gangbuk-gu at 3.3 trillion won.



GRDP is a monetary measure of the total gross value of the goods and services produced in a specific region.





Galleria Department Store in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)