[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel collaborates with Nespresso



Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has teamed up with premium coffee brand Nespresso to promote limited-edition coffee capsules from Nespresso’s Forest Collection, under the theme of sustainable environment.



The “Gifts of the Forest” promotion presents a special staycation with various desserts and cocktails provided by the hotel inspired by Nespresso’s coffee. A portion of the profit will go to Naver’s Happybean Foundation to help build a sustainable environment.



The event runs through Feb. 28, and reservations must be made at least one day prior to stay.



For inquires, call (02) 6388-5000.





Mayfield Seoul offers Lunar New Year gifts



Mayfield Hotel in Seoul is offering premium gift sets for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.



The hotel’s restaurant Nakwon presents a selection of premium rib sets. A set of 1.5 kilograms of marinated hanwoo beef ribs with seasoning using medicinal herbs, shiitake mushrooms, fruit and honey is priced at 360,000 won, while the same amount of marinated US beef ribs is 250,000 won.



Bongraeheon, the hotel’s traditional Korean restaurant, is offering a New Year’s set of dishes called “sechan,” which was served to guests on New Year’s Day. Fifty sets will be available and orders must be placed by Jan. 26.



Delivery and pickup services will run for two days starting Jan. 31. For information regarding the two restaurants’ offerings, call (02) 2660-9010 or (02) 2660-9020, respectively.





Grand Hyatt Seoul presents strawberry dessert collection



Strawberries popular from winter to early spring season are displayed in special desserts by chefs of Grand Hyatt Seoul.



Thin and crunchy mille-feuille with strawberry cream and strawberry eclairs are available at Grand Hyatt Seoul’s premium bakery, The Deli. Three types of eclairs are available -- rose water strawberry, pistachio strawberry and strawberry lychee.



The Deli’s strawberry whipped-cream roll cake is available at 28,000 won, strawberry vanilla cream mille-feuille is 42,000 won and eclairs are 6,000 won. The strawberry desserts are offered until Jan. 22.



For inquiries, call (02) 799-8167.





Westin Josun Seoul opens ‘My New Year’s Wish’ package



The Westin Josun Seoul is offering families relaxing stays during Lunar New Year’s holiday season, along with fortunetelling cookie cards and fortune cookies specially designed by the hotel’s bakery.



Patrons will have the chance to win prizes inside the fortune cookie cards, including vouchers for a one-night stay at the Westin Josun, breakfast coupons at the hotel’s buffet restaurant Aria and other coupons and gifts related to the hotel. Winners can receive the prizes directly at the front desk. The package starts at 290,000 won per night, and reservations can be made until Feb. 1.



For more information, call (02) 317-0404.



