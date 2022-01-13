[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Yangju Snow Festival
The Yangju Snow Festival runs through Feb. 13 at Jangheung Recreational Forest in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.
The festival features various programs, including ice sledding, a snow mountain, a sleigh train, an augmented reality snow experience zone, ice sculptures and more.
While admission costs 12,000 won and 15,000 won on weekdays and weekends, respectively, separate fees apply for hands-on programs.
All activities will be masked and visitors are required not to eat in event areas.
Updates can be found at www.fes-artvalley.com
.
E-World Miracle Winter Night
The E-World Miracle Winter Night is scheduled to run through Feb. 28 at E-World, Daegu.
The festival features a garden of 10,000 LED roses, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and 100 photo zones for Instagram.
While all activities will still be masked and socially distanced, visitors can also enjoy rides and attractions in the E-World theme park.
The ticket price varies by the ages.
Updates can be found at www.eworld.kr
.
Daegwallyeong Snow Festival
The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival will run Jan. 21-30 in the area of the stream Songcheon in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.
The annual festival began in 1993 and has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea.
The event features beautiful snowy hills and activities for both children and adults.
Admission fees are yet to be announced.
More information can be found at www.snowfestival.net
.
Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival
The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival will run through Feb. 13 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province.
The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-hands fishing and more.
Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on activities can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave.
The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The admission fee is 7,000 won and participation fees vary for individual activities.
More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com
.
Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm
The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm will run through March 14 at the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
The event was the first lighting festival in Korea, combining the natural surroundings with splendid lights.
Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing landscape.
The lighting time is scheduled for after sunset and operates until 9 p.m.
While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary by age.
Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr
.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)