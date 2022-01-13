 Back To Top
National

Seoul to consider introduction of startup visa: justice minister

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 13, 2022 - 11:04       Updated : Jan 13, 2022 - 11:04

Justice Minister Park Beom-kye attends a South Korea-Germany startup industry roundtable meeting in Berlin on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Justice Minister Park Beom-kye attends a South Korea-Germany startup industry roundtable meeting in Berlin on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea will consider introducing a new visa category for foreign startup entrepreneurs to vitalize the domestic startup ecosystem, according to Seoul's justice minister.

At a South Korea-Germany startup industry roundtable meeting in Berlin on Wednesday (local time), Justice Minister Park Beom-kye said Seoul will "review the adoption of a startup visa."

"In order to vitalize our startup ecosystem, we need to have an influx of foreigners who want to launch startups in South Korea," Park said. "We need to offer (startup visas) in order to achieve this," he added.

Park premised applicants should meet qualifications and requirements, and said the government could receive recommendations from the chamber of commerce, as an example.

He also stated while foreigners with masters or doctoral degrees in science and engineering are currently allowed long-term stay under the recommendations from heads of schools, they should also be given opportunities to start their own businesses in South Korea. (Yonhap)

