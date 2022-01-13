 Back To Top
Business

4 companies to recall more than 4,200 vehicles over faulty parts

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 13, 2022 - 09:06       Updated : Jan 13, 2022 - 09:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
BMW, Mercedes-Benz and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 4,200 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.

This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.

The four companies, including Audi-Volkswagen Korea and Porsche Korea, are recalling a combined 4,247 units of 12 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The problems include software problems of the engine controlling unit in Volkswagen's Tiguan 2.0 TDI SUV, software errors of the instrument panel in Porsche's Panamera sedan, and a possible fire of the high-pressure battery system in BMW's i4 M50 electric model, the statement said.   

Vehicle owners can contact or visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge beginning this week, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
