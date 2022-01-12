 Back To Top
National

Senior S. Korean, US diplomats discuss alliance, regional security in phone call

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 12, 2022 - 17:04       Updated : Jan 12, 2022 - 17:04

In this file photo released by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Nov. 11, 2021, Daniel Kritenbrink (L), the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, bumps elbows with his South Korean counterpart, Yeo Seung-bae, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, during their meeting in Seoul. (Foreign ministry)
Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks Wednesday to discuss the bilateral alliance and other issues on the Korean Peninsula, according to officials.

Yeo Seung-bae, deputy foreign minister for political affairs, and his US counterpart Daniel Kritenbrink had comprehensive discussions on regional and global issues, a foreign ministry official said without elaborating.

"I had a great conversation with Deputy Foreign Minister Yeo on the US-ROK relationship and our close collaboration on shared regional and global challenges," Kritenbrink tweeted, using the acronym for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

As for whether North Korea was discussed during the talks, the official said the allies are in close consultations over various matters, including the Korean Peninsula issue. Earlier this week, the North once again test-fired what it claims to be a hypersonic missile. (Yonhap)

