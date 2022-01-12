[KH Explains] Ministry for feminists? Pledge to abolish gender ministry reignites debate

The idea of abolishing the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has reemerged as a top topic, after presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party proposed it as an election pledge.
When the conservative party candidate made the pledge in two words, “Abolition of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family,” on his Facebook on Saturday without further elaboration, it immediately drew criticisms from his rivals as a move to woo male voters in their 20s.
Putting aside the political intentions, the existence of the ministry has been in question for over a decade, and The Korea Herald has taken a look into what the issue is in the controversy. Q. What is the controversy surrounding the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family?
The ministry name in Korean literally translates to “ministry of women and family.” Established in 2001, the ministry has often come under fire for its name and the role focused on assistance of women and their rights, and has sometimes been accused of underperformance.
A couple of days after his Facebook pledge, Yoon said he made the proposal because he has found that a lot of people are disappointed in the ministry “for failing to play the role expected of it.”
Yoon also said he plans to establish new ministries that can handle social affairs overall, and make sure to have no vacancy in the administration.
Lawmakers who stand in opposition accused Yoon’s proposal as a scheme to draw support from male voters in their 20s, as it came amid falling support rating in the age group. Their withdrawal was also seen as a factor in Yoon’s ratings falling behind that of ruling party counterpart Lee Jae-myung.
While the liberal bloc says the ministry should remain, the ruling party’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung did state the need to change the name of the ministry to embrace a wider range of social groups.
On Monday, MOGEF said it planned to change its name to add “Youth” to show its commitment to handle teen-related issues. Q. What is the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family?
It was in 2001 when the country first established the Ministry of Gender Equality (Ministry of Women in Korean), to reflect the rising calls for the government to take actions to promote women rights.
The ministry has gone through several changes in its name and status, before it became Ministry of Gender Equality and Family in 2010.
The ministry is in charge of women’s policies, improvement of women’s status, and also, youth- and family-related policies. They also oversee issues related to multicultural families, according to Article 42 of the Government Organization Act.
One of the major feats of the ministry is the 2008 abolition of the traditional patriarchal family registration system, which had required all family members to register under a male family head.
Annually, the ministry receives some 0.2 percent of the government budget. According to the ministry, a budget of 1.4 trillion won is planned for it this year, which is 0.23 percent of the total government budget of 60.4 trillion won. About 300 public officials work there.
As the country sees gender-related conflicts escalate in recent years, the ministry often become a subject of criticism for those questioning its purpose.
The ministry also came under fire for political bias, when it kept quiet on sexual abuse cases by the late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon and former Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don -- both are figures from the liberal ruling bloc.
Park took his own life in July 2020, after he was accused of sexually harassing his secretary. Oh was sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexual assault in workplace, and is waiting for the ruling on his appeal on Jan. 19. Q. What is the discussion in the political arena?
Yoon’s pledge sparked disputes between politicians. In a radio interview, Won Hee-ryong, the policy chief at Yoon’s campaign team, has alluded the abolition of the ministry to “pulling out a decayed tooth.”
“It is right to disband an entity that takes sides in sexual abuse cases favorably to their political stances, and fuels gender conflicts,” Won said in a radio interview on Tuesday.
In the joint interview, Rep. Park Yong-jin of the ruling Democratic Party, who also serves as a campaign committee chief for Lee Jae-myung, dismissed this argument, saying the opposition bloc is “trying to pull out a tooth without knowing whether it is decayed or not.”
“If there have been weaknesses (at the ministry), efforts should be made to fill that gap and for improvement, to expand its role in promoting of women rights and support for those in need,” Rep. Park said.
Rep. Jin Sun-mee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, who served as the gender equality minister, expressed concerns that the discussion of abolition should not be used as an electioneering tactic.
“I feel heavy-hearted. ... I believe the ministry’s role will be expanded to support and protect all of the weak. I hope the discussion is carried out for the people to really think about the roles and how to maximize the effects of the policies,” Rep. Jin said in a radio interview on Wednesday.
“What benefits women benefits men, and what benefits men benefits women.”
In the latest a survey by local pollster Realmeter, 51.9 percent of respondents agreed to abolishing the Gender Equality Ministry, while 38.5 percent disagreed. Those responding they do not know posted 9.6 percent.
By gender, 64 percent of men supported the abolishment, and 29.8 percent opposed. Among women, 40 percent agreed to abolishment and 47.1 percent disagreed.
The poll, commissioned by YTN, was conducted from Monday to Tuesday to 1,011 adults. For more information regarding the survey results, visit the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)