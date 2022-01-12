Ahn takes firmer stance backed by rising ratings

People’s Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo is taking a firmer stance against the two main parties, as well as on a potential merger of his campaign as his support ratings rise.
Recent polls show that Ahn has passed the 10 percent bar, absorbing voters peeling away from the major two candidates, the Democratic Party of Korea’s Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party’s Yoon Suk-yeol. Ahn had been at 3 percent support only a few weeks ago.
Backed with more support, Ahn has been drawing a strong line on unification rumors.
“I am sure the people can judge who is a candidate that can change the regime with more expandability,” Ahn told the press when asked about forming an alliance with Yoon after attending a meeting arranged by the Saeul Foundation of Culture on Wednesday.
“For the two major parties, it‘s not about being right or wrong. It is about being on their side or not,” Ahn said. “This is the outcome of politics led by parties and ideologies. We should move on, and go forward with scientific, practical politics.”
Ahn continued his lecture, attacking Lee and Yoon on their presidential pledges and personal issues.
A day earlier, Ahn underlined that he would not form an alliance with Yoon at a debate held by the Journalists Association of Korea.
“I have not thought about the conditions of an alliance,” Ahn said. “I am running for president to be the president and to lead the change of power.”
Meanwhile, Lee Jun-seok, chairman of the People Power Party, said Ahn would want to form an alliance as he is not certain that he can win the election.
“Though Ahn may have won 10 percent approval (in polls), the support would return to the usual if he continues to criticize both sides (the ruling party and main opposition party) without any alternatives,” Lee said on a radio show on Wednesday.
“I understand him saying there would not be an alliance,” Lee said. “We also do not have serious thoughts about unification.”
According to a Realmeter poll of 1,011 people requested by broadcaster YTN, Ahn had 12.2 percent support, nearly quadrupling from a month prior. Yoon and Lee recorded 39.2 percent and 36.9 percent support, respectively. The poll was held from Monday to Tuesday. For more information regarding the survey results, go to the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission homepage.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)