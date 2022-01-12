Pernod Ricard Korea launches Time Well Spent campaign to solidify local presence

Pernod Ricard Korea’s marketing director Kim Kyung-yeon speaks during a press briefing in Seoul, Wednesday. (Pernod Ricard Korea)

Pernod Ricard Korea’s new “Time Well Spent” campaign will solidify its position as a market leader in the local whiskey market, which is constantly expanding, the liquor firm said Wednesday.



According to Pernod Ricard Korea’s marketing director Kim Kyung-yeon, the domestic imported whiskey market made 58 percent growth compared to 2019.



“With increased public interest in whiskey, high-end whiskey categories and the malt whiskey saw significant growth -– 64 percent and 59 percent on-year respectively -- in addition to Scotch whisky, which has been the mainstream in the Korean market,” Kim said during a press briefing held in Yongsan, Seoul, Wednesday.



Kim added that the consumption rate of whiskey among people in their 20s increased by 3 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, and the proportion of women drinking whiskey also jumped by 7 percent, driving the growth of the under-17-year-old whiskey category.



With the launch of the new campaign, the liquor firm said it will focus on strengthening the brand’s unique premium and modern image, also appealing to a wide range of generations in collaboration with the new brand ambassadors Ju Ji-hoon and Minho.





Actor Ju Ji-hoon (center) and Minho (right) (Pernod Ricard Korea)