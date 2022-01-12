 Back To Top
Business

Pernod Ricard Korea launches Time Well Spent campaign to solidify local presence

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 12, 2022 - 14:13       Updated : Jan 12, 2022 - 14:14
Pernod Ricard Korea’s marketing director Kim Kyung-yeon speaks during a press briefing in Seoul, Wednesday. (Pernod Ricard Korea)
Pernod Ricard Korea’s new “Time Well Spent” campaign will solidify its position as a market leader in the local whiskey market, which is constantly expanding, the liquor firm said Wednesday. 

According to Pernod Ricard Korea’s marketing director Kim Kyung-yeon, the domestic imported whiskey market made 58 percent growth compared to 2019.

“With increased public interest in whiskey, high-end whiskey categories and the malt whiskey saw significant growth -– 64 percent and 59 percent on-year respectively -- in addition to Scotch whisky, which has been the mainstream in the Korean market,” Kim said during a press briefing held in Yongsan, Seoul, Wednesday.

Kim added that the consumption rate of whiskey among people in their 20s increased by 3 percent in 2021 compared to 2019, and the proportion of women drinking whiskey also jumped by 7 percent, driving the growth of the under-17-year-old whiskey category. 

With the launch of the new campaign, the liquor firm said it will focus on strengthening the brand’s unique premium and modern image, also appealing to a wide range of generations in collaboration with the new brand ambassadors Ju Ji-hoon and Minho.

Actor Ju Ji-hoon (center) and Minho (right) (Pernod Ricard Korea)
“We will continue to solidify our position as a brand that leads premium lifestyles with various marketing activities that elevate consumers’ lifestyles including Ballantine’s new campaign,” said Kim.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
