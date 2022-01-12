 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Samsung dispatches flights to bring back COVID-positive employees at CES

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 12, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 12, 2022 - 16:01
Visitors are packed at CES 2022. (Yonhap)
Visitors are packed at CES 2022. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics has dispatched chartered flights to Las Vegas to bring home some 20 staff members and executives who tested positive for COVID-19 at the CES 2022 trade show, according to industry sources Wednesday.

The majority of the infected Samsung officials returned to South Korea late Tuesday night, while the remaining officials arrived around noon on Wednesday.

Most of the officials reported minor or no symptoms. After arrival, they were transferred to a quarantine facility for medical treatment.

All travelers returning to Korea are required to submit negative PCR tests within 72 hours before departure, or their boarding is denied by airliners, which is why Samsung sent chartered flights to Las Vegas.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, which participated in the consumer electronics trade show for the first time this year, also suffered from the pandemic, with six of its employees now under quarantine in the US.

“We are covering all expenses including their hotel accommodations and COVID tests,” an HHI official said.

SK Group saw six or seven of its officials test positive, all of them remaining in the US, while multiple officials of Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis tested positive after arriving in Seoul.

CES 2022, which held an in-person event after being online-only last year, was held for three days, one day shorter than the originally planned four days. Though the event only allowed those fully vaccinated and required face masks to be worn indoors, enforced measures were reportedly insufficient in preventing swarms of visitors and reporters from getting infected.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114