Coupang launches Japan’s Nitori furniture in Korea

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang said Wednesday it has exclusively launched the product lines of Nitori, Japan’s largest furniture and household goods brand.
According to the company, Coupang will directly import Nitori products so that customers in Korea can conveniently purchase the brand’s items.
Celebrating the launch, Coupang presents a limited-time offer from Wednesday to Friday. Any Coupang customer can receive four types of discount coupons -- discounts of 3,000 won ($2.50) for purchases of more than 30,000 won, 6,000 won for more than 50,000 won, 10,000 won for more than 70,000 won and 15,000 won for more than 100,000 won.
Coupang also promotes “Special Price Deals” that offer popular Nitori items at discounted prices of 9,990 won and 19,990 won.
Other brand products under the “One Day Special Prices” can be purchased with a 30 percent discount, including Xiaomi, Stanley and Jarrow Formulas.
Nitori’s products and other directly imported items under categories of home and living, food and cooking utensils, camping supplies, digital appliances and fashion are offered with additional discounts as well.
Coupang’s direct import products have been well received by customers since they can trust the quality of the selected items, the company said. Coupang also guarantees safe and fast shipment through “Rocket Delivery,” as opposed to international shipping that can entail longer delivery times, the company added.
“We planned the exclusive launch of Nitori for customers looking to quickly change the interior design of homes in which they spend a lot of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope they can buy various home items at affordable prices with fast delivery,” said an official from Coupang.
By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com
)