 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Zara launches daily hanbok collection for children

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Jan 11, 2022 - 16:52       Updated : Jan 11, 2022 - 16:52

Zara‘s hanbok collection is shown in this screen captured image from its website.
Zara‘s hanbok collection is shown in this screen captured image from its website.
Zara, the global fast-fashion clothing retailer, said on Tuesday that it has rolled out a kids collection of modern hanbok exclusively for the Korean market.

The collection was unveiled ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that kicks off later this month. It includes durumagi-inspired coats, vests, dresses, norigae or decorative pendants, lucky pouches, socks and shoes. The collection is available for children aged six months up to five years, the company said.

“The modern reinterpretation of Korean attire is a first for Zara”, an official from the company said. “It was designed to work with children‘s high level of physical activity, not only for the holiday season but for everyday wear,” the official added.

The hanbok line is on sale at Zara’s online and offline shops.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114