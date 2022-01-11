Zara launches daily hanbok collection for children

Zara‘s hanbok collection is shown in this screen captured image from its website.
Zara, the global fast-fashion clothing retailer, said on Tuesday that it has rolled out a kids collection of modern hanbok exclusively for the Korean market.
The collection was unveiled ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday that kicks off later this month. It includes durumagi-inspired coats, vests, dresses, norigae or decorative pendants, lucky pouches, socks and shoes. The collection is available for children aged six months up to five years, the company said.
“The modern reinterpretation of Korean attire is a first for Zara”, an official from the company said. “It was designed to work with children‘s high level of physical activity, not only for the holiday season but for everyday wear,” the official added.
The hanbok line is on sale at Zara’s online and offline shops.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
