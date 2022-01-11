N. Korea conducts second suspected ballistic missile test

(Yonhap)
North Korea on Tuesday test-fired what could be a ballistic missile from an inland area toward its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
“Our military detected one projectile, which is presumed to be a ballistic missile, being fired from an inland area into the East Sea (Jan. 11) at around 07:27 a.m.,” the JCS said in a statement.
But the JCS said the South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing further details and specifications of the missile test launch.
“Our military has maintained readiness posture in preparation for additional launches while closely monitoring the situation in close coordination between South Korea and the US,” the JCS added.
Tuesday’s launch came less than a week after North Korea on Jan. 5 test-fired what it claimed was a “hypersonic missile.”
This is Pyongyang’s second weapons test this year.
The two shows of force in quick succession area noteworthy given that Pyongyang on Jan.1 announced the country’s policy direction for the new year as the outcome of the five-day fourth plenum.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un notably urged the country to further bolster the national defense capabilities “without delay,” citing the volatile security environment on the Korean peninsula as the main reason.
Tuesday’s missile test came while UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting on North Korea’s missile test last week. Ahead of the meeting, the United States and five other countries called on North Korea to cease its missile tests and engage in denuclearization negotiations.
By Ji Da-gyum (dagyumji@heraldcorp.com
)