Soldiers on leave. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Monday reported four additional COVID-19 cases, all of which are breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,444.



Of the new cases, three are from the Army and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry.



Currently, 191 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,631 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)