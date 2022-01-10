Foreigners continue to be net buyers of S. Korean securities in December

(Yonhap)

Foreigners continued to be net buyers of South Korean stocks and bonds in December, data showed Monday.



According to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), foreigners picked up a net 4.36 trillion won worth of stocks listed on the Kospi and secondary Kosdaq markets last month.



Foreigners continued to buy more shares than they sold for the second straight month since November.



As of end-December, foreigners owned 785.23 trillion won worth of local stocks, which accounted for 28.7 percent of the total market capitalization in Korea.



Foreigners also bought 5.56 trillion won worth of local bonds in net value last month. They continued to be net bond buyers here since January last year.



Their local bond holdings grew to a record high of 214 trillion won at the end of December, the data showed. (Yonhap)