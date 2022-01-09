 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Sports

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan headed to 2nd straight Olympics after winning trials

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 9, 2022 - 14:57       Updated : Jan 9, 2022 - 14:57

South Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan performs his free skate program in the men's singles during the second leg of the Beijing Winter Olympic trials at Uijeongbu Indoor Ice Rink in Uijeongbu, some 20 kilometers north of Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
South Korean figure skater Cha Jun-hwan performs his free skate program in the men's singles during the second leg of the Beijing Winter Olympic trials at Uijeongbu Indoor Ice Rink in Uijeongbu, some 20 kilometers north of Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)
Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan is bound for his second straight Winter Olympics after winning the final national team trials on Sunday.

Cha handily won the second leg of the two-stage Beijing Olympic trials in Uijeongbu, some 20 kilometers north of Seoul in Gyeonggi Province. Cha finished with 283.31 points overall, with 185.00 points in Sunday's free skate and 98.31 points in Saturday's short program.

Cha had also won the first leg of the trials in December with 239.16 points. He had 522.47 combined points.

Lee Si-hyeong finished second overall to grab the second and last ticket to Beijing. Lee scored 477.85 points combined after the two trials events.

Cha, 20, is only the third South Korean male singles figure skater to compete in back-to-back Winter Olympics. At the PyeongChang Winter Olympics four years ago, Cha finished in 15th place, the best Olympic figure skating performance ever by a Korean man.

Cha, a former child actor, isn't considered a medal contender in Beijing, but he can realistically push for a top-10 finish.

Cha ranked a career-best 10th at last year's world championships with 245.99 points. His career high is 265.43 points, set at the 2020 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Seoul. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114