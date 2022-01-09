 Back To Top
Finance

Seoul bourse to provide capital market info in English

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 9, 2022 - 13:05       Updated : Jan 9, 2022 - 13:05

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's bourse operator said Sunday that it will launch a domestic capital market information portal in English this week to provide more information to foreign investors.

The service, dubbed Market Data System, will be provided through the website (http://global.krx.co.kr) starting Monday, the Korea Exchange (KRX) said.

The KRX said the website will improve information accessibility and convenience for foreign investors whose influence in the domestic capital market has continuously increased.

The amount of foreign holdings increased from 386 trillion won ($321 billion) in 2010 to 783 trillion won in 2021, the KRX said.

The KRX has been making efforts to provide more information to foreign investors, such as providing corporate disclosures and market information in English. (Yonhap)

