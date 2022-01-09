Kia Tigers sign ex-MLB pitcher Sean Nolin

This photo provided by the Kia Tigers on Sunday, shows the Korea Baseball Organization club's new pitcher, Sean Nolin (L), with his wife and their child after Nolin signed his one-year contract with the Tigers. (Kia Tigers)

The Kia Tigers signed former major league pitcher Sean Nolin on Sunday, filling up their foreign player quota for 2022 with three new faces.



The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Nolin has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $900,000. He will make $350,000 in guaranteed salary and $250,000 in signing bonus, with up to $300,000 also available in incentives.



Nolin, 32, appeared in 18 major league games for three clubs: two with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013 and 2014, six with the Oakland Athletics in 2015 and then 10 more with the Washington Nationals last year. He has a career 1-5 record and a 5.74 ERA.



Nolin compiled a 16-16 record with a 3.65 ERA in 60 games in Triple-A. He spent the 2020 season in Japan, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five appearances for the Seibu Lions.



The Tigers said Nolin throws a four-seam fastball, changeup, cutter and curve, and that they're counting on his extensive experience as a starter and his ability to pitch out of trouble.



KBO clubs can each sign up to three foreign players, with no more than two pitchers. The Tigers had earlier brought in outfielder Socrates Brito and starter Ronnie Williams.



Nolin, Brito and Williams will all make their KBO debuts. They are part of a massive offseason makeover for the Tigers, who also have a new manager in place in Kim Jong-kook.



The Tigers also made a huge splash in domestic free agency, as they signed perennial All-Star outfielder Na Sung-bum to a record-tying 15 billion won ($12.5 million) contract last month.



Of the 10 KBO teams, only the Doosan Bears have yet to complete their foreign player signings for 2022. After re-signing starter Ariel Miranda and newly acquiring pitcher Robert Stock, the Bears are said to be closing in on a deal with designated hitter Jose Miguel Fernandez for his fourth campaign here. (Yonhap)