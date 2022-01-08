Military reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this file photo released by the Ministry of National Defense in December last year. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Saturday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,425.



Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, six from the Air Force, one from the Navy, and one from an officer of the defense ministry.



A unit under the direct control of the ministry also reported one case.



The military said 1,612 are breakthrough cases out of the total military caseload. (Yonhap)