[CES 2022] SK Innovation rolls up its sleeves to tackle emissions across value chain

SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun speaks at a strategic meeting held Thursday. (SK Innovation)

SK Innovation, a chemical arm of South Korea‘s third-largest conglomerate SK Group, said Friday its high-ranking officials including Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kim Jun agreed on a course of actions to achieve its net-zero goal before 2050, while at CES 2022 on Thursday morning local time.



Under its Carbon to Green initiative, SK Innovation executives approved plans to tackle indirect emissions that occur in the company’s value chain, often described as Scope 3 emissions by UK-based organization Carbon Trust, which is not limited to emissions from the sources controlled by the company.



This involves a plan for a low-carbon commuting and business travel of its employees by purchasing carbon allowances that grant them permission to emit 12,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas each year. SK Innovation said the company was the first to announce plans for carbon-neutral commuting in Korean industry.



Moreover, SK Innovation executives reviewed its plan for low-carbon strategies by recycling battery metal, plastic and lubricating oils after use, as well as a plan for ecofriendly business for carbon capture and storage.



“Net-zero is our goal for a sustainable future and the eventual destination of ‘Carbon to Green,‘” Kim said. “As a result, we should devote ourselves to Net Zero efforts and push them as hard as we can.”





SK Innovation Vice Chairman Kim Jun (fourth from left) is seen at SK Group‘s exhibition hall Green Forest Pavilion at CES 2022 Thursday. (SK Innovation)