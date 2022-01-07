 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases on downward trend, falling below 4,000

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jan 7, 2022 - 15:33       Updated : Jan 7, 2022 - 15:33
A coronavirus testing station in Seoul is quiet on the afternoon of Tuesday, when the country reported 3,024 new cases, lower than the number from the previous days. (Yonhap)
A coronavirus testing station in Seoul is quiet on the afternoon of Tuesday, when the country reported 3,024 new cases, lower than the number from the previous days. (Yonhap)
South Korea‘s daily coronavirus cases continued to drop, falling below 4,000 for the first time in three days for Thursday.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency‘s data, the country added 3,717 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday.

South Korea has recently seen a modest downward trend in daily COVID-19 cases lately. The numbers of COVID-19 cases for Tuesday and Wednesday were 4,443 and 4,125, respectively.

The number of critically ill patients also stayed below 1,000 for four consecutive days. The number of critically ill patients had decreased to 839 as of midnight Thursday, down 43 from that of the previous day.

South Korea’s health authority said the decrease in the number of critically ill patients is largely thanks to more people aged 60 or older receiving their booster shots.

To date, 42.84 million people, or 83.5 percent of the country’s 52 million population, have received their second shots, while 20.05 million, or 39.1 percent, have received their third shots, according to KDCA data.

During Thursday, South Korea reported 45 COVID-19 deaths, also lower than the previous day‘s 49 deaths. The fatality rate related to the coronavirus has reached 0.9 percent.

South Korea has seen decreases in COVID-19 figures after the government reintroduced stricter antivirus measures last month, including dining curfews and a four-person cap on private gatherings.

The related figures could drop further as the government earlier decided to operate the social distancing rules for two more weeks through Jan. 16.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday that antiviral COVID-19 pills will arrive in South Korea next week. Kim hinted that the pills will be used to fight the spread of the potentially more transmissible omicron variant.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114