Military reports 27 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (The Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's military on Friday reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases, including 25 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,403.



Of the new cases, 19 are from the Army, four from the Air Force, two from the Navy and two from the Marine Corps.



Currently, 217 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,591 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)