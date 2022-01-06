[Today’s K-pop] BTS cancels US trip as Grammy Awards postponed

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS will not be travelling to the US as Grammy Awards officially postponed the ceremony, said label Big Hit Music Thursday.



The awards ceremony was originally to be held on Jan. 31 in the US in Los Angeles, but the Recording Academy and CBS decided to postpone the event out of concern for the Omicron variant, said a joint statement released on Wednesday in the US. Future date will be announced soon, it added.



The septet was to fly to participate in the show as one of the candidates for its Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.



The plan for its March concert in Seoul remains unchanged yet, said the label. It will be almost 2 1/2 years since the last on-site concert in Seoul.



Meanwhile, the bandmates are taking a long break, for the second time in their over-seven-year career, since Dec. 6 after their US tour.





(Credit: ZB Label)



AleXa discussed her new single “Tattoo” that came out Thursday.



It has been about six months since her previous single “ReviveR” and she is happy to be back on stage.



The new song compares the broken heart and scars from the breakup as tattoos and highlights on sentiments than energy and charisma she has been known for.



“I just loved it the moment I heard it. A style I’ve really wanted to try. You will see a softer side of me,” said the songstress.



Softer, however, doesn’t mean that she went light on performances.



“I thought details mattered both for vocal and performance,” said AleXa explaining that she paid attention to every facial expression and small details in each move.



The words are in English as she found translating them into Korean made it hard to convey the feelings that original lyrics had. Singing in her native language -- she hails from the US -- allowed her to better express the sensibilities, she acknowledged.





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Moonbyul of Mamamoo floated the jacket image for the main track from her upcoming third solo EP “6equence” on Thursday.



She went for a tomboy look sporting red hair and freckles and announced the title of the main track: “Lunatic.”



The EP is due out on Jan. 19 but she already dropped two tracks -- “G999” and “Shutdown” -- in advance collaborating with rapper Mirani and singer/songwriter Seori, respectively. Pre-release “Shutdown” topped iTunes top songs chart in 10 regions, reflecting how many fans have been awaiting her return as a solo musician.



It has been almost two years since her second solo EP "Dark Side of the Moon" which ranked among top five on iTunes top albums chart in 10 regions.





(Credit: MLD Entertainment)