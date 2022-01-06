 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Korean red ginseng, popular Lunar New Year gift idea overseas

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Jan 6, 2022 - 17:16       Updated : Jan 6, 2022 - 17:16
The Hongsam World Map marks KGC’s hit ginseng products by country (Korea Ginseng Corp.)
The Hongsam World Map marks KGC’s hit ginseng products by country (Korea Ginseng Corp.)
Hongsam, Korean red ginseng, has become a popular choice for Lunar New Year gift in overseas markets, stretching from Asia to the United States, Australia, Russia and the Middle East, the company said Wednesday.

Korea Ginseng Corp. (KGC), Korea’s leading Red Ginseng manufacturer, unveiled a map of Korean red ginseng markets around the world, showing its best-selling product by country. According to the map, EveryTime, stick pouches of Red Ginseng extract favored for its portability, has made sales records in six Asian markets -– Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Numbers on the map demonstrate KGC‘s growth in export performance. In 2020, overseas shipment by KGC rose 4.8 percent from a year before. By the third quarter of 2021, exports of KGC products jumped 20 percent from the 2019 figure.

The popularity of Hongsam has been building up over growing global interest in health and the influx of the newest consumer generation who became interested in ginseng products featured in K-dramas.

Introducing new product lines and opening up sales channels to e-commerce platforms are also credited with contributing to the trend, the company said. It launched its products on leading foreign e-commerce stores, including Tmall, Amazon, Lazada and Shopee, capitalizing on the surge in online shopping fueled by COVID-19, officials added.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114